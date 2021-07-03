Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $80.82 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

