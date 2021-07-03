Amalgamated Bank Purchases 539 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colfax were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

