Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,525 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

