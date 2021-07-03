Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

