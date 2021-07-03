Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

