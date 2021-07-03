Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 8.8%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.15. 6,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

