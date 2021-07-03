Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amedisys by 243.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

