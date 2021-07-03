American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

