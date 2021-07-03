American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.50 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

