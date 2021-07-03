American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,231,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. American Green has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
American Green Company Profile
