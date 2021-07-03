American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,231,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. American Green has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

