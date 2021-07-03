American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,910 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,324. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.