American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AREC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.75.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AREC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

