American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (ICTPU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $40.00 on July 30th

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of ICTPU opened at $1,776.00 on Friday. American Restaurant Partners has a 52 week low of $727.50 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,375.66.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for American Restaurant Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Restaurant Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.