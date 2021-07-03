American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $80.85 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

