Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

