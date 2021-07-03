AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 346.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $20,596,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

