Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $493.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.54. 119,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,883. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

