Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.15. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

APA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

