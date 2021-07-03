Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in APA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.47. 4,085,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

