Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.75.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
