Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.75.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

