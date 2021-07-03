Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $25.89

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

