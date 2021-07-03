Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENRFF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Enerflex stock remained flat at $$6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

