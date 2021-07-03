Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 1,063,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

