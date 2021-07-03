Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Target Price at $8.45

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 74,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.53. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. Equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

