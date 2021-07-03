Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $459.17

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $635.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.09. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
