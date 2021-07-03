Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $459.17

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $635.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.09. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

