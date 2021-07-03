Analysts Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Target Price at $12.50

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 537,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

