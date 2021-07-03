Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Target Price at €79.42

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.42 ($93.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:SAX traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.00 ($80.00). The stock had a trading volume of 32,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 109.92.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

