Analysts Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target at $15.20

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

SURF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 512,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

