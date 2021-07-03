Analyzing 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) and Its Peers

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 301 1111 1400 38 2.41

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 58.85%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.18 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $454.99 million -$10.45 million 25.05

17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors -2.26% -12.94% 5.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group competitors beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

