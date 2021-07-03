Analyzing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% Mercury General 15.26% 16.38% 5.16%

This table compares Lemonade and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 70.03 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -29.66 Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.96 $374.61 million $5.54 11.87

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $88.57, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Given Lemonade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Mercury General.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercury General beats Lemonade on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.