Analyzing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nielsen and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 6 3 0 2.33 OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 10.46% 25.28% 4.45% OptimizeRx 1.35% 0.82% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.41 -$6.00 million $1.52 16.28 OptimizeRx $43.31 million 23.35 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Nielsen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement and analytic services; addressable TV measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer-packaged goods industry. This segment offers retail and consumer panel measurement, analytics, loyalty data processing, and advisory services. Nielsen has strategic relationship IHS Markit. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information and analytics. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.