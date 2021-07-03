Analyzing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stellantis and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.53 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.83

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

