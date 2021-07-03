Angion Biomedica (ANGN) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) is one of 848 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Angion Biomedica to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

17.2% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Angion Biomedica and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 0 4 0 3.00 Angion Biomedica Competitors 4640 17720 39033 769 2.58

Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 414.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Angion Biomedica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angion Biomedica is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Angion Biomedica and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Angion Biomedica Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angion Biomedica and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $2.88 million -$80.11 million -2.12 Angion Biomedica Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Angion Biomedica’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Angion Biomedica. Angion Biomedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Angion Biomedica beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries. It also develops ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor and rho kinase 2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for aldosterone-related fibrotic diseases. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.