ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.02

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.02 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 125,115 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of £284.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.