Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.37, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

