Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 1,826,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,139.5 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $19.73 on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.