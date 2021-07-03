Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 1,826,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,139.5 days.
ANFGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $19.73 on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
