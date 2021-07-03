Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $239.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

