Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,684,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.