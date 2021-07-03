APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 115,947 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

