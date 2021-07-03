APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,735 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $151.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

