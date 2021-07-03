APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 609.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

