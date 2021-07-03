APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 196,420 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196,420 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $156,804,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $513.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $370.01 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

