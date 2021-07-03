APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 238,748 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,748 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.49% of Atmos Energy worth $53,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

