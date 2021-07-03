APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.82 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, APIX has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $5.38 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

