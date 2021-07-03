Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and $2.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00239489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

