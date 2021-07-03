Apron Network (APN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.00756806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.07701274 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

