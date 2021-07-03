APYSwap Price Tops $0.14 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $422,636.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00169451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.52 or 1.00121752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,002,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

