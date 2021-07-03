Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 30,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,554,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

