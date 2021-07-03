Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Up 2.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were up 2.3% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 12,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is -8.22%.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

