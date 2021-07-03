Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

